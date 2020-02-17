UN Secretary General visit to Pakistan to help resolve Kashmir issue: Zartaj Gull

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Monday said that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres ongoing visit to Pakistan would help resolve the Kashmir issue.

Talking to a private news channel programme, she said the secretary general was well aware of the sacrifices which Pakistan had rendered for wiping out terrorism from this region.

Commenting on peace in Afghanistan, she said that Pakistan would continue supporting the peace efforts in war torn region.

About social media, Zartaj Gull said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government did not wish to impose any restriction on social media.

She, however said that incumbent government had desired to regulate the system for social media.