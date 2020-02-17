UN secretary general arrives in Lahore

LAHORE, Feb 17 (APP):United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres along with his delegation arrived here from Islamabad on Monday night on a two-day visit to the Punjab capital.

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Lahore Capital City Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed and other high government officials warmly received the dignitaries at the Old Airport.

During his stay in Lahore, the UN secretary general will attend various functions and visit some historic places of the city.