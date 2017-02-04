UN rights expert calls for halt to Israel’s illegal settlements in West Bank

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 4 (APP): A United Nations human rights

expert has called on Security Council and General Assembly to

explore effective diplomatic and political measures to ensure

Israeli compliance with SC Resolution 2334 (2016), which affirms

that all Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory

constitute a flagrant violation of international law.

“The settlement announcements by the Israeli Government, only

a month after the clear direction of the international community,

are a defiant and troubling repudiation of Resolution 2334,”

Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk, who is mandated by the UN Human

Rights Council to monitor and report on the situation of human

rights in the Palestinian territories, occupied since 1967, said

in a statement.

“If Israel understands that the international community will

take no meaningful steps to enforce the Council’s Resolution, it

will continue to intensify its settlement project undeterred,”

the Rapporteur warned in the statement issued by the Office of

the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

“And if the international community intends to preserve what

remains of a viable two-state solution, it must not assume that

resolutions, critical statements and international conferences

alone will change state behaviour in these circumstances,” he

stressed.

The human rights expert’s appeal comes as, according to

the press release, the Israeli Government approves the

construction of over 6,000 new settlement homes in the occupied

West Bank and East Jerusalem, and as the Israeli Knesset moves

closer to adopting the ‘Settlement Regularization Bill,’ which

will legalize the homes of more than 4,000 settlers in dozens

of illegal outposts, built on private Palestinian lands throughout

the West Bank.

“Continued settlement activity poses a grave threat to

Palestinians’ right to self-determination,” the Rapporteur

noted.

The policies and practices of the Israeli authorities that

suggest an advance towards de facto annexation of parts of the

West Bank are increasingly alarming, the expert said. “Annexation

of occupied land likewise is a grave breach of international law,”

the Rapporteur stated.