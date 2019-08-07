UN rights chief urges States to do more to stop discrimination after U.S. mass-shootings

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 07 (APP):The UN’s top rights official has added her voice to condemnation of the weekend mass-shootings in the U.S. cities of El Paso and Dayton, insisting on Tuesday that “not just the US, but all States” should do more to stop discrimination.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet’s spokesperson, Rupert Colville, from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), welcomed US condemnation of “racism, hatred and white supremacy” in the wake of these “two awful tragedies” which claimed at least 29 lives in Texas and Ohio on Saturday.

“We unequivocally condemn racism, xenophobia and intolerance – including white supremacy – and call on States, not just the US but all States, to take positive steps to eradicate discrimination”, Colville said.