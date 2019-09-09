UN rights chief ‘deeply concerned’ over Indian actions in Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 09 (APP):The United Nations human rights chief Monday voiced deep concern over the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir which has been under a repressive military lockdown since India’s annexation of the disputed state over five weeks ago that escalated tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

“I am deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris, including restrictions on internet communications and peaceful assembly, and the detention of local political leaders and activists,” Ms. Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in her opening statement at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Bachelet, a former president of Chile, opened the session and updated the 47-member Council on the situation of human rights worldwide.

She said her office continues to receive reports on the human rights situation, on both sides of the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.

“While I continue to urge the governments of India and Pakistan to ensure that human rights are respected and protected, I have appealed particularly to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfews; to ensure people’s access to basic services; and that all due process rights are respected for those who have been detained,” she said.

She also called for consulting people of Kashmir, in any decision-making processes, having impact on their future.