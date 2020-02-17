UN resolutions on Kashmir need implementation: Antonio Guterres

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres Monday said there was a need to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir.

He called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters here and acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping Missions and extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including Afghan Refugees issue, Afghan Reconciliation Process and Kashmir dispute were discussed.

He thanked Pakistan for full access given to United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Kashmir and commended improved security situation in Pakistan and positive efforts towards regional peace and stability.

The COAS said, “Pakistan is committed and determined to achieve a stable, peaceful and normalized Pakistan”.