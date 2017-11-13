UN resolution for Donbas peacekeepers is ready: Ukrainian Minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin Monday said the text of the resolution on the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Donbas was prepared.

Ukraine wrote the draft along with United States, Germany, France and United Kingdom, a press release received from Ukrainian Embassy here on Monday.

The minister emphasized neither Russian troops, nor “those who Russia might use” should be allowed in the mission.

He said the mission would be located throughout all the occupied territories and along the borders with Russia “until we can start preparing for the transition period,” presumably back to Ukrainian control.

He also admitted that implementing the plan “would be very hard” because “Russia will play games with it.”