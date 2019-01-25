UN report calls for action on growing electronic waste

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 25 (APP):The international community must do more to cope with the drastic rise in electronic waste that is making the world sicker and adding to environmental degradation, according to a UN study.

Last year electronic and electrical waste reached 50 million tonnes, more than the weight of all commercial airliners ever made, the report said, adding that the figure was expected to double by the middle of the century.

While a fraction of this waste is recycled, the vast majority ends up on landfill, and seven UN bodies have come together to call for a “global reboot” to tackle the growing problem.