UNITED NATIONS, Nov 13 (APP)::The United Nations stands ready to assist efforts to respond to the deadly earthquake that struck Iran and Iraq on Sunday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.
Guterres is deeply saddened by the loss of life and damage following the quake that struck the border regions of the two countries, a statement issued by his Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.
It said the Secretary-General conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and to the Governments and people of Iran and Iraq, and wished those injured a speedy recovery. He also commended the local response efforts underway.
“The United Nations stands ready to assist if required,” the statement said.
UN ready to assist response efforts following quake in Iran, Iraq — Guterres
