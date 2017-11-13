UN ready to assist response efforts following quake in Iran, Iraq — Guterres

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 13 (APP)::The United Nations stands ready to assist efforts to respond to the deadly earthquake that struck Iran and Iraq on Sunday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

Guterres is deeply saddened by the loss of life and damage following the quake that struck the border regions of the two countries, a statement issued by his Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

It said the Secretary-General conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and to the Governments and people of Iran and Iraq, and wished those injured a speedy recovery. He also commended the local response efforts underway.

“The United Nations stands ready to assist if required,” the statement said.