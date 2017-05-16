UN Production film showcased at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Documentary film, a journey of a

thousand miles: Peacekeepers by well-known Pakistani Director

Sharmeen Obaid chinoy and Geeta Gandbhir was showcased at Pakistan

National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday.

The film screening was a joint venture by Pakistan National

Council of the Arts, United Nations Information Centre and the

directors.

The films include feature films and short documentaries.

The first of the series was showcased.

The film shows the challenges of serving in a UN peacekeeping

mission and the contribution of UN peacekeeping operations to peace

and security worldwide.

It also highlights the training process for UN peacekeepers

prior to and during deployment.

This documentary places a special focus on women serving in

peacekeeping operations and follows them on their journey as they

shatter commonly-held stereotypes.

The motive behind this documentary by the UN and filmmakers

was to prove and bring on record that Muslim women can work at par

with men.