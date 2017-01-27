UN praises role of Radio Pakistan in disseminating message of peace, development

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): The United Nations has appreciated key

role of Radio Pakistan in disseminating message of peace and

development among millions of its listeners.

Director UN Information Center in Islamabad, Vittorio

Cammarota while talking to Director General Radio Pakistan, Khurshid

Malik at Broadcasting House, said Radio Pakistan is an engine to

promote UN objectives in Pakistan.

He said together with News and Current Affairs Channel of

Radio Pakistan, UN Pakistan have produced over one hundred

programmes highlighting the activities of world body in the country.

He said Radio Pakistan has massive outreach in the remotest parts of

the country which makes it more effective medium.

Director UN Information Center said his organization will assist in capacity-building of the professional staff of Radio Pakistan.

Vittorio Cammarota said twenty-two UN agencies are active in

different fields in Pakistan and Radio Pakistan played a key role in

projecting their activities in this country.

“We shall highlight the role of Radio Pakistan in the next edition of our magazine”, he added.

He also said that UN Information Center and Radio Pakistan are

jointly organizing a special event on World Radio Day on February 13

to highlight the role of this medium.

Director General, Khurshid Malik informed the guest that Radio

Pakistan is broadcasting 1,130 hours programms daily in 23 regional

and local languages of the country from its networks. Radio Pakistan

has access to listeners in every part of the country. However, “we

need to install more AM transmitters in Balochistan, Sindh, Azad

Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and some parts of Punjab to make our

transmission clearer”.

“We have scheduled drama festival next week and then radio documentary festival to attract more listeners”, he remarked.

He said “we are planning aggressive programming for our rural

listeners with particular with a focus on agriculture”.

Director General said Radio Pakistan has the honor of grooming

renowned artists and singers of the country and this organization

always served as nursery for talent.

Controller News and Current Affairs Channel, Javaid Khan Jadoon said

Radio Pakistan provided a platform to UN agencies to inform the

listeners about their constructive role in different fields in

Pakistan.