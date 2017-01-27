UN praises role of Radio Pakistan in disseminating message of peace, development

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): The United Nations has appreciated key
role of Radio Pakistan in disseminating message of peace and
development among millions of its listeners.
Director UN Information Center in Islamabad, Vittorio
Cammarota while talking to Director General Radio Pakistan, Khurshid
Malik at Broadcasting House, said Radio Pakistan is an engine to
promote UN objectives in Pakistan.
He said together with News and Current Affairs Channel of
Radio Pakistan, UN Pakistan have produced over one hundred
programmes highlighting the activities of world body in the country.
He said Radio Pakistan has massive outreach in the remotest parts of
the country which makes it more effective medium.
Director UN Information Center said his organization will assist in capacity-building of the professional staff of Radio Pakistan.
Vittorio Cammarota said twenty-two UN agencies are active in
different fields in Pakistan and Radio Pakistan played a key role in
projecting their activities in this country.
“We shall highlight the role of Radio Pakistan in the next edition of our magazine”, he added.
He also said that UN Information Center and Radio Pakistan are
jointly organizing a special event on World Radio Day on February 13
to highlight the role of this medium.
Director General, Khurshid Malik informed the guest that Radio
Pakistan is broadcasting 1,130 hours programms daily in 23 regional
and local languages of the country from its networks. Radio Pakistan
has access to listeners in every part of the country. However, “we
need to install more AM transmitters in Balochistan, Sindh, Azad
Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and some parts of Punjab to make our
transmission clearer”.
“We have scheduled drama festival next week and then radio documentary festival to attract more listeners”, he remarked.
He said “we are planning aggressive programming for our rural
listeners with particular with a focus on agriculture”.
Director General said Radio Pakistan has the honor of grooming
renowned artists and singers of the country and this organization
always served as nursery for talent.
Controller News and Current Affairs Channel, Javaid Khan Jadoon said
Radio Pakistan provided a platform to UN agencies to inform the
listeners about their constructive role in different fields in
Pakistan.