UN peacekeeping missions must be effective, well-resourced: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan has called for ensuring effective

deployment of U.N. peacekeeping missions, their operations relevant to the realities on ground and well-resourced in order to carry out their tasks of maintaining peace and security in the world’s troubled regions.

“When lives are at risk of peacekeepers as well as those they are

responsible to protect actual requirements should drive peacekeeping, not narrow cost considerations,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the U.N., told the Security Council on Tuesday.