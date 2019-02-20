UN, other forums gaining awareness on Kashmir situation: Masood

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 20 (APP):President of Azad Kashmir, Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has said that it is evident from initiation of discussion on IOK situation at UN Human rights commission, All parties Kashmir parliamentary Group reports in British Parliament and now the discussion in European parliament is the clear proof that international community was awaking up now and Indian hoodwinking, fraud and

negative propaganda can’t neither swindle nor betray them.

He was talking to media on Wednesday before his departure to Doha where he is attending to give lecture at Qatar Broking Institute of Doha Center on the Kashmir issue and recent human rights situation.