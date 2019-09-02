UN officials denounce Sunday’s airstrikes in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 02 (APP):Senior UN officials have denounced Sunday’s deadly airstrikes in Dhamar City in Yemen as “horrific” and the scale of casualties as “staggering”, pointing out that the human cost of this war is unbearable.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), more than 100 people have died in Yemen after war planes carried out a series of air strikes on a detention center in Dhamar, indicating that local residents stated hearing six air strikes during the night.

The Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s government, said its attack destroyed a drone and missile site, the BBC said.

“These are very dark times for Yemen,” Lise Grande, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, said.

“There have been days of fighting and strikes in the south and hundreds of casualties, ” she added.

The strikes hit a former community college compound on the northern outskirts of Dhamar City. The UN, quoting sources on the ground, said as many as 170 prisoners were being held in a detention facility within the compound.