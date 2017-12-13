UN official says North Koreans agree on importance of avoiding war

UNITED NATION, Dec 13 (APP):The U.N. political affairs chief has said that senior North Korean officials told him it was important to prevent war, but did not offer any commitment to talks during his four-day visit to North Korea last week.

Jeffrey Feltman, Under-Secretary-General for political affairs, met with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and Vice Minister Pak Myong Guk during his visit to Pyongyang. It was the highest level UN visit to North Korea since 2011.