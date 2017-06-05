UN Ocean Conference opens with calls for united action to reverse human damage

UNITED NATIONS, June 5 (APP): Opening a “game-changing”

international conference on the health of the world’s oceans and

seas, top United Nations officials Monday urged coordinated global

action to protect the planet.

Speaking in the UN General Assembly Hall,

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned Governments that

unless they overcome short-term territorial and resource

interests, the state of the oceans will continue to deteriorate.

“Improving the health of our oceans is a test for

multilateralism, and we cannot afford to fail,” the

Secretary-General said addressing his first major UN conference

since taking on his post.

“We must jointly address the problems of governance that have

held us back,” he said, calling for a new strategic vision of how

to govern the oceans and marine resources.

One of the main challenges, he said, is to end

“the artificial dichotomy” between jobs and healthy oceans: “The conservation and sustainable use of marine resources are two sides

of the same coin.”

He called for strong political leadership and new partnerships,

based on the existing legal framework, and concrete steps, such

as expanding marine protected areas and reducing plastic waste pollution.

Among other specific actions, Guterres urged Governments to

allocate the promised funding for the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Addis Ababa Action

Agenda, as well as improving data collection and sharing

their best experiences.

These works are supported by the UN, he added, which among its

work, is building partnerships with Governments, the private

sector, civil society and others, and working with

international financial institutions to allocate resources.

Also addressing the thousands of participants – including

heads of State and Government, civil society

representatives, business people, as well as actors, and ocean

and marine life advocates – was the President of the General

Assembly, Peter Thomson. Senior government officials from around

the world, including Pakistan, were also present.

“The time has come for us to correct our wrongful ways,”

Thomson, who hails from the island of Fiji, which is co-hosting

the event alongside Sweden, said.

He spoke out against “inexcusable” actions, such as

dumping the equivalent of one large garbage truck of plastic into

the oceans every minute of every day, driving fish stocks to the

points of collapse, and destroying marine life through

acidification and deoxygenation.

“We are here on behalf of humanity to restore

sustainability, balance and respect to our relationship with

our primal mother, the source of life, the Ocean,” he noted.

Also speaking at the opening was Wu Hongo, the Secretary-General

of The Ocean Conference, who pointed out that without oceans and

seas, where would be no life on the planet.

Wu, who is also the Under-Secretary-General for Economic

and Social Affairs, noted that everyone must work together – not in silos

– to achieve the goals of the Conference.

The Ocean Conference, which runs through Friday, focuses on

the targets outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable

Development, adopted by Governments in 2015. In particular

among the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Goal 14 highlights

the need to conserve and sustainably use oceans, seas and

marine resources to benefit present and future generations.

The main areas of work at The Ocean Conference will be a

political call to action, a segment on partnership dialogues

and voluntary commitments. Hundreds of commitments were

already registered by the time the conference opened earlier today.