SIALKOT,July 25 (APP)-:A team of UN Observers on Wednesday visited district Sialkot to observe transparency of polling process as well as voting procedure.
A UN Observer team comprising Morton Ruthsman and Alia Veralia Siyra paid a visit at village of Malomay in NA-75.
They viewed the election process and posed different queries to ECP officials and voters.
Later,they went to observe election process in other constituencies of district.
UN observer visit Sialkot
