UN monitoring ‘tense’ situation following revocation of occupied Kashmir’s special status: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 05 (APP):The United Nations Monday voiced concern over Indian government’s move to revoke the special status of Kashmir, a UN-recognized disputed territory, that have led to the heightening of tensions between India and Pakistan.

“We are very concerned about the rise of tensions,” the Secretary-General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing at the UN Headquarters in New York in response to a question.

Asked whether the UN chief intended to play a role in resolving the regional crisis created by the Indian action, he said, “As for the Secretary-General’s role, he has often expressed his position on that and his position remains the same.”