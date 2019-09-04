UN mission chief urges end to Afghan people’s suffering, as Guterres stresses inclusive negotiations

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 04 (APP):Amid escalating violence across Afghanistan over the past week, the top UN envoy in the strife-torn country has pleaded for an end to the fighting through a negotiated peace settlement, and an end to the “indescribable loss” suffered by victims’ loved ones.

“The violence this week across Afghanistan underscores the urgency of ending the conflict through a negotiated settlement. The suffering of the Afghan people must end,” Tadamichi Yamamoto, who heads up the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said in a statement.

“The Taliban-claimed attack (on Monday) in Kabul caused more than 100 civilian casualties. Taliban assaults in Kunduz and in Baghlan resulted in grave harm to the civilian populations. There were scores of civilian casualties,” he added.

One attack occurred on an international housing complex in the capital Kabul on Monday, killing at least 16 people, according to media reports; this followed two major assaults in and around the cities of Kunduz and Baghlan over the weekend.