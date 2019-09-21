UN Mideast envoy slams Israeli settlements in West Bank, violence in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 21 (APP):The U.N. Middle East envoy has deplored Israel’s expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, as well as continued violence in Gaza, saying that erosion of the two-state solution for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continued abated.

“There is no other viable solution to end the conflict”, Nickolay Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, told the Security Council on Friday.

“Those who continue to support a two-State outcome must acknowledge that derailing that prospect, means that Palestinians and Israelis are facing a grim future of perpetual occupation, endless violence and threats to international stability”, he said.