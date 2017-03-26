UN, landmarks around the world go dark for Earth Hour

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 26 (APP): The U.N.’s iconic Headquarters in New York

and landmarks around the world went dark for Earth Hour Saturday Night to bring awareness onto the changing climate.

In a video message, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said,

“Climate change continues to imperil lives and livelihoods around the world. Last year was again the hottest on record. The landmark Paris Agreement gives us an unprecedented opportunity to limit global temperature rise, promote clean energy for all and create a sustainable future.”

Governments and businesses must step up. So must individuals. Building a

sustainable tomorrow depends today on everyone, the UN chief said.

“From the darkness, we can create a sustainable and inclusive world for

all,” he said.

Organized by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Earth Hour encourages

individuals, companies, organizations and Governments to switch off their lights for one hour at 8:30 p.m., local time worldwide, to focus attention on people-driven solutions to protecting the planet and building a bright, sustainable future.

First launched in 2007 in Australia, Earth Hour has become an annual

event, mobilizing hundreds of millions of individuals to participate and growing to become the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment.

According to the WWF, the UN family will join the thousands of homes,

offices, skylines and monuments that will go dark on Earth Hour’s tenth anniversary to put the spotlight on the issues facing the planet, and to inspire millions across the world to live more sustainably.

Hundreds of landmarks from New York to Uganda and Sweden to Malaysia

are confirmed and will be turning off on the night of Earth Hour, including iconic sites such as the Eiffel Tower, Taipei 101, the Empire State Building and the Acropolis.

To inspire more people to act, this year the Earth Hour movement is also

inviting supporters to show their commitment to the cause on their Facebook timelines, in parallel to the lights out rolling across skylines.

People around the world can log onto earthhour.org/climateaction to

donate five Facebook posts to Earth Hour and encourage their friends to be a part of local climate efforts. They can also use a new Facebook profile picture frame available on www.facebook.com/earthhour to celebrate Earth Hour on their own personal landmark their Facebook page.