UN in Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): The United Nations Country Team in Pakistan on Thursday condemned the brutal attack on judges and court staff in Peshawar, many of whom they worked together with to strengthen justice in the province.

“The UN family in Pakistan expresses condolences to the colleagues, family and friends of those murdered,” a press release issued by the UN Office here said.

“We condemn this unjust attack on men and women who worked to bring the rule of law and justice to people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We will continue to support judges, lawyers and court officials in this important work and share the grief of all who knew them”, said Mr Neil Buhne, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, United Nations Pakistan.