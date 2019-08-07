UN in contact with India, Pakistan after Delhi’s Kashmir action: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 07 (APP)::”’ The United Nations is making contacts with India and Pakistan at “various levels” amid deteriorating situation between the two South Asian neighbours resulting from New Delhi’s annexation of the disputed Kashmir region, the Secretary-General spokesman said Wednesday.

Responding to questions at the regular noon briefing in New York, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric denied that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was reluctant to get involved in resolving the grave situation between two nuclear-armed countries.