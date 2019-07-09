UN Human Rights Council evaluating new report on Indian rights abuses in Kashmir: World body spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 09 (APP):A U.N. spokesman said Tuesday that a new UN report on the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir will be evaluated by the members of the Geneva-based Human Rights Council before deciding on how to follow it up.

The report issued by the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday renewed calls for an international probe into serious violations in the disputed Kashmir region, saying the number of civilian casualties from May 2018 to April 2019 may be the highest in over a decade.