UN has ‘no magic’ to resolve conflicts; member states’ role, vital for peace: UNGA President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):President of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Maria Fernanda Espinosa on Tuesday said the United Nations had no magic wand to quickly resolve the conflicts world over and stressed that political commitment of member states was more important to make global peace a reality.

The 193-member Assembly President was responding to a question as why the UN could not succeed in resolving the burning issues of Kashmir and Yemen, at a public talk on ‘Role and Relevance of UN in Contemporary World Order’, here at the Islamabad Institute of Strategic

Studies (ISSI).