UN-Habitat held meeting to mark the culmination of provincial consultative meetings

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): A validation meeting of experts

working on the State of Pakistani Cities report was held by

UN-Habitat here on Thursday to mark the culmination of provincial

consultative meetings held throughout the country.

The consultations have reaffirmed the support of all provinces

for increased public participation and for their plans to take

greater account of environmental concerns and be more inclusive

particularly in addressing the needs of women, youth and the

disabled.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) with

technical assistance of the United Nations Human Settlements

Programme (UN-Habitat) and funded by the Government of Australia,

the report will support planners, administrators, and decision

makers by provision of information to help them design effective

urban solutions without leaving out vital segments of urban society.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary Climate Change Syed Abu Akif

highlighted that urbanization was one of the key challenges faced

by Pakistan today, but it also offered greater opportunities, which

can be tapped through calculated measures.

However, insufficient knowledge of the urban dynamics, he said,

was resulting in lack of timely service delivery, resource allocation,

and urban solutions by cities’ authorities.

To tackle this issue, he added, the government was

spearheading the development of the State of Pakistan Cities’

Report, with support from all the provinces, to present a well-

informed analysis of the state of urbanization across the country

comprising of economic alongside social, demographic, political and

cultural aspects. This data would be vital for planners, policy

makers and legislators in responding to the urbanization challenge,

he said.

He said the data for the State of Pakistan’s Cities Report

had been compiled with full support of all the provinces, which had

expressed their intention to produce the State of Provincial Cities

Reports as well.

The validation meeting brought forward interesting findings

presented in the provincial meetings. It highlighted that with the

exception of Quetta where joint and extended families still prevail,

the average household size has decreased in all the other cities,

suggesting a trend towards smaller families.

Another trend that emerged was that women’s participation rate

in the labour force in all ten cities has increased. Moreover,

those unable to find jobs in rural areas and those looking for

better opportunities continue to be accommodated in the cities in

increasing numbers.

It is not only the existing cities that are growing but more

settlements are becoming urbanised, particularly along the transport

routes emanating from the cities.

It was hence validated that for cities to be able to perform as

engines of growth, more emphasis would have to be put on enabling

strategies that provided better housing, infrastructure, and access

to finance.

The State of Pakistan Cities Report will provide urban information

and updated data on first level major cities of Pakistan, establish

appropriate key urban indicators and baselines, analyse development

trends and challenges and present potentials for investment and

growth.

It will build the capacity of relevant stakeholders for evidence-

based decision making and monitoring in urban sector. The report

will have an extensive policy impact created at city, provincial,

and national levels particularly in relation to urban service

delivery, land and housing, role of cities in economic development,

including their potential growth capacities and challenges, and will

support the implementation of the 2030 Development Agenda and the

Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 11 on sustainable

cities and communities, as well as the New Urban Agenda