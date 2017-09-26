UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 (APP): The United Nations General Assembly
wrapped up its 72nd annual general debate Monday evening, with its President underscoring prevention of conflicts before they break out, support for UN peacekeeping, sustainable development, and respect for human rights and gender equality among the major priorities raised by the 196 Heads of State, Government and delegations.
UN General Assembly’s annual general debate ends
