UN General Assembly president-elect to arrive in China on Sunday

BEIJING, Aug 4 (APP):President-elect of the 73rd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces will arrive here on Sunday for a five-day visit to China.

Her visit is at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, an official in the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced here on Saturday.

Espinosa Garces, Ecuador’s former minister for foreign affairs and human mobility, was elected president of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in June and will start her one-year tenure in September.

She will be the fourth woman president of the 193-member General Assembly, one of the highest policy-making bodies at the United Nations, in UN history.