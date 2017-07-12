UN forced to shift resources from fighting hunger to cholera in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS, July 12 (APP): Unless the international community

contributes $200 million to address the cholera outbreak in Yemen, the United Nations humanitarian arm will be forced to “reprogramme” more resources tagged for malnutrition in the country already facing famine, a senior official said Wednesday.

“This unprecedented cholera epidemic would further weaken the resources, and the resilience that people had had over the last two and a half years of this war,” Jamie McGoldrick, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, told reporters in Geneva.

There were now 313,538 suspected cases of cholera and 1,732 deaths,

according to figures from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

About 40 percent of the suspected cases and a quarter of the deaths

were among children younger than 15 years old, particularly the malnourished. Older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions were among the greatest risk for death.

“All of this is entirely man-made, as a result of the conflict,”

McGoldrick said by phone from Amman, Jordan.

He noted that two million additional people were added to the

humanitarian case load since the start of the year as a result of the cholera outbreak, the looming famine, and the economic collapse.

Humanitarians were not as far ahead as they should be in terms of the

cholera response, he noted, mainly due to the fact that they did not have enough resources to expand their operations into areas where health workers were working without pay.

“The actual system is in complete collapse,” he said.

The UN has received only one-third of the $2.1 billion it sought to

provide food to the millions people facing famine in Yemen; separately, a $250 million funding appeal on cholera received only $47 million.

“Agencies have had to use resources which they had programmed otherwise, for example for food security or malnutrition,” McGoldrick said.

Meanwhile, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) is considering not

shipping vaccines tagged for Yemen.

“A vaccination way ahead of an outbreak would be useful, but that would imply a huge amount of vaccines, taking into account all the countries where cholera was endemic,” Christian Lindmeier, WHO spokesperson, told journalists.