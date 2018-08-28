UN facts finding mission’s report on human rights violations in Myanmar since 2011 come as no surprise :UK

LONDON, Aug 28 (APP):Commenting on the United Nations (UN) Fact Finding Mission’s report, UK Minister of State

for Asia & The Pacific Mark Field has said that the UN Mission’s conclusions on human rights violations in Myanmar since 2011, in particular the truly horrific violence from August last year in Rakhine, come as no surprise.

In a statement issued here Mark Field said “anyone like myself

who had been engaged directly in this terrible crisis, or had spoken to Rohingya

refugees,knows the Burmese military was primarily to blame for such appalling human

rights violations as the widespread assault and murder of the Rohingya people”, .

The Fact Finding Mission provides yet more damning evidence of their

culpability,he remarked.

The UK Minister of state for Asia and Pacific said “There cannot and must not

be impunity for such acts, which the Mission has concluded warrants “the investigation

and prosecution of senior officials in the Tatmadaw chain of command, so that a competent

court can determine their liability for genocide in relation to the situation in

Rakhine State”.

“We commend the Fact Finding Mission for their work and look forward to seeing

the full report. We believe the gravity of the report warrants the attention of both

the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Security Council”, he said.

Mark Field said “We will discuss options for bringing the report before the

Security Council with other members once the Fact Finding Mission have made their

final presentation to the Human Rights Council in September”.

He added that there also remained an urgent need for domestic acceptance

and accountability in Myanmar and it was now essential the Myanmar government sets out

how its Commission of Inquiry would be able to investigate these crimes with full

impartiality and how it would be linked to a judicial process to hold those

responsible to account.