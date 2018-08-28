UN facts finding mission ‘s report on human rights violations in Burma since 2011 come as no surprise :UK

LONDON, Aug 28 (APP):Commenting on the United Nations (UN) Fact Finding Mission’s report, UK Minister of State
for Asia & The Pacific Mark Field has said that the UN Mission’s conclusions
on human rights violations in Burma since 2011, in particular the truly horrific violence
from August last year in Rakhine, come as no surprise.
In a statement issued here Mark Field said “anyone like myself
who had been engaged directly in this terrible crisis, or had spoken to Rohingya
refugees,knows the Burmese military was primarily to blame for such appalling human
rights violations as the widespread assault and murder of the Rohingya people”, .
The Fact Finding Mission provides yet more damning evidence of their
culpability,he remarked.
The UK Minister of state for Asia and Pacific said “There cannot and must not
be impunity for such acts, which the Mission has concluded warrants “the investigation
and prosecution of senior officials in the Tatmadaw chain of command, so that a competent
court can determine their liability for genocide in relation to the situation in
Rakhine State”.
“We commend the Fact Finding Mission for their work and look forward to seeing
the full report. We believe the gravity of the report warrants the attention of both
the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Security Council”, he said.
Mark Field said “We will discuss options for bringing the report before the
Security Council with other members once the Fact Finding Mission have made their
final presentation to the Human Rights Council in September”.
He added that there also remained an urgent need for domestic acceptance
and accountability in Burma and it was now essential the Burmese government sets out
how its Commission of Inquiry would be able to investigate these crimes with full
impartiality and how it would be linked to a judicial process to hold those
responsible to account.
