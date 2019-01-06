UN experts to be welcomed to visit vocational training centers for objective, fair monitoring: Xinjiang Governor

URUMQI (China), Jan 6 (APP):Governor of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Shohrat Zakir Sunday said that Xinjiang was an open

region and welcomed relevant United Nations experts who wanted to visit the vocational education and training

centers to know ground reality in an objective and fair manner.

“We will welcome any of the UN experts to visit Xinjiang to know the real situation and we hope their

comments will be based on facts and ground realities,” he said while talking to a group of foreign journalist who

was flown to visit a few vocational education and training centers in southern parts of Xinjiang.

Zakir, also deputy secretary of CPC Xinjiang Committee, said anyone who wanted to come could listen

to the voice of a majority of people with an objective and fair manner and not to the individuals.

“We hope they will not damage our national interest and the national unity among the people seeking

a wealthy and happy life,” he added.

He said the centers were set up to educate and transform the people influenced by the extremism in an

effort to improve their job skills, ability to speak the country’s common language and enhance a limited

sense and knowledge of the law.

Explaining further, he said in the remote parts of the Xinjiang, the literacy level of people was relatively

low and many of them even could not speak country’s common language and they also did not know about

the current condition of the country as well as the world.

He said they had a limited sense of law and they were not aware of the use of law to protect their

rights. Some of the trainees were not aware that they would be punished if they committed the crime.

“We are teaching the national common language, law and regulations to aware them about the country

and world as well as their legal rights, obligations, and duties”, he added.

Zakir said the objective of these vocational training was to impart them the education of technical

skill enabling them to find jobs and set up small businesses and become a useful citizen.

“We hope the education and training will help them to integrate mainstream society and modern

world and to quit extremist thoughts,” he added.

About the establishment of centers and number of trainees studying there, he said all the vocational

education and training centers were set up in accordance with the law and regulations particularly framed

for this purpose.

The number of students varied from a few hundred to one thousand in each center located in southern

Xinjiang where almost every country had one training center while the northern parts of the province

had no training centers.

He expressed the confidence that the trainees after completion of their training would go back to

society and seek a healthy and happy life.

“We will provide them assistance to seek employment and help set up their own businesses,” he added.

The governor however, made it clear that all the criminals involved in big crimes particularly terrorist attacks against the innocent people would be severely punished in accordance with the law.

Responding to a question, he informed that the centers were providing free nutritious meals,

free education, and dorms equipped with radio, television and sports facilities.

These centers had been set up for a specific period and the staff would be repatriated to

their respective institutions after their closure.

During the visits to vocational education and training centers at Kashgar City, Moyu County and

Hotan County in the southern parts of Xinjiang, a number of trainees said they were previously

affected by extremist thought and had participated in such kinds of art and sports activities and

now there were confident to start a practical life.

They said they were allowed to go to their homes and meet their family members once a week.

They were also allowed to talk to their parents and children on the telephone.

These students were also being imparted training of different skills including catering, house-keeping,

stitching of clothes, painting, and farming etc.