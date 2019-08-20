UN envoy warns threat of Yemen’s break-up gets stronger

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 20 (APP):UNITED NATIONS, Aug 20 (APP): The U.N. envoy for Yemen Tuesday warned that break-up of the war-torn Arab country was becoming “a stronger and more pressing threat” , making peace efforts that have been frustratingly slow more urgent than ever.

The envoy, Martin Griffiths, told the U.N. Security Council that the world cannot underestimate the risks that recent military action in southern Aden and Abyan provinces “pose for the future of the country.”

“A continuation of this current situation is simply untenable”, he said via video-link from Amman, Jordan, referring to a series of clashes in the port city this month between formerly-allied separatists and pro-Government forces that have led to dozens of civilian deaths and injuries to hundreds of others.