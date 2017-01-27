UN envoy says viable peace plan for Yemen within reach; Bold decisions needed

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 27 (APP): United Nations envoy for Yemen,

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, has warned that those seeking a military

solution to the conflict in the Arab country, will only prolong

the suffering, caused by war and allow terrorist threat to grow

and deepen the challenges that will face the eventual recovery.

The past several months have seen a ‘dangerous escalation’ of

military activities with tragic consequences for the Yemeni people,

he told the Security Council during a briefing alongside UN Emergency

Relief Coordinator Stephen O’Brien.

Indeed, he explained, armed hostilities continued in many areas, including Sana’a governorate, Taiz city and in border areas.

“Civilians in Taiz continue to suffer from indiscriminate shelling

in the city’s residential areas, with such attacks increasing in recent days,” Ould Cheikh Ahmed said, adding ground fighting and airstrikes

had also escalated along the western coastline following the launch of operation ‘Golden Spear’ by the Yemeni Government and allied forces.

Both sides to the conflict continue to claim significant military progress in the media, “but I remain convinced that there is no

possibility of a military solution.”

Describing ‘daily attacks and counter-attacks,’ he said the

continued military activities are all the more tragic as a viable

proposal for peace is on the table and within reach of both parties.

“With political courage and will, the war can be stopped,” he said,

pressing both sides to demonstrate the political courage needed to

stop the nearly two-year-long war.

Recalling that a meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister

in Riyadh on 18 December 2016, senior officials from Oman, United Arab Emirates, the United States and the United Kingdom had concluded with

calls for a rapid cessation of hostilities, he said: “We are committed

to ensuring that the upcoming cessation of hostilities will be durable

and provide real relief to the Yemeni people.”

He went on to state that while Ansar Allah and the General People’s Congress had accepted the road-map as a basis for consultations last

November, their unwillingness to discuss security arrangements seriously

did not help to advance peace. Moreover, he also was disappointed at

their decision to appoint a parallel government, and urged President

Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi to commit himself to consultations based on

the proposals.

Stressing that ‘there is a clear path out of the violence,’

Ould Cheikh Ahmed emphasized that his proposals have reflected

the concerns and needs of both sides, and took Yemen’s political,

security and social situations into consideration. “I hope Yemen’s

leaders will be able to see the impact that this tragedy has had

on the country, make the bold decision to commit to a political

solution and put an end to the senseless violence.”

For his part, O’Brien said the conflict in Yemen is now

the primary driver of the largest food security emergency in

the world. “If there is no immediate action, famine is now

a possible scenario for 2017.”

From the beginning of the hostilities in March 2015 to

31 December 2016, 7,469 Yemenis were killed and 40,483 injured

due to the conflict, he said, noting that the true number is

likely to be higher. The casualty figures include more than

1,400 children killed and over 2,140 children injured. Another

1,441 children have been recruited by warring parties, some

as young as eight years old.

Beyond the direct casualties of the armed conflict, there

are also the so-called ‘silent deaths’ of Yemenis that go

largely unnoticed and unrecorded, he said.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of

Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which O’Brien heads, more than

two thirds of the population – an alarming 18.8 million – is

in need of humanitarian and protection assistance, including

an astounding 10.3 million Yemenis who require immediate

assistance to save or sustain their lives. This is about

the size of the entire population of Sweden and the numbers

are rising, he added.

Some 14 million people are currently food insecure, of

whom half are severely food insecure.

So far, he said, the UN verified over 325 attacks

on schools, health facilities, markets, roads, bridges

and even water points. Over two thirds of the damage to

public infrastructure is a result of airstrikes.

In spite of the difficult conditions and tremendous

challenges, the humanitarian community reached 5.6 million

Yemenis in 2016, with more than 114 aid organizations are

working in Yemen, he said, adding that thanks to the swift

intervention by humanitarian partners, the cholera outbreak

which started in October is now in decline.

Roughly $2 billion is required to support the 2017

humanitarian response, targeting 10 million of the most

vulnerable people in Yemen. “I request Member States to

pledge generously at the forthcoming Yemen Pledging Conference

in late March,” O’Brien stressed.

He concluded his briefing by requesting Council members

to once again call for an immediate ceasefire and cessation

of hostilities and use their influence over the parties to

the conflict to ensure that they respect international

humanitarian law and to provide timely, full and unimpeded

humanitarian access.