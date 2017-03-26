UN envoy calls for urgent measures to protect ceasefire in Syria

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 26 (APP): Voicing deep concern over recent

escalation of fighting in Syria, the United Nations Special Envoy for the country has urged Iran, Russia and Turkey to undertake urgent efforts to uphold the ceasefire which has been in effect since late December last year.

“Growing violations in recent days are undermining the ceasefire regime

addressed through the Astana meetings, with significant negative consequences for the safety of Syrian civilians, humanitarian access and the momentum of the political process,” UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura said.

According to a note to correspondents issued Sunday, De Mistura, who is

in Geneva, sent letters to the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran as the three guarantor-States of the ceasefire to undertake urgent efforts to uphold it.

These appeals were also brought to the attention of Russia and the

United States as the Co-Chairs of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG), the note added.

The ceasefire came into effect on 30 December last year, but recent

fighting in capital Damascus, Hama and elsewhere in Syria have put it under strain.

Also in the note, De Mistura noted that joint efforts of Iran, Russia

and Turkey to guarantee the ceasefire are indispensable for improving the conditions on the ground and contributing to an environment conducive for a productive political progress.