UN confirms its top official in Myanmar being changed

UNITED NATIONS, June 13 (APP): The United Nations Tuesday confirmed that its top official in Myanmar, Renata Lok-Dessallien, would be leaving the post amid media reports that she had failed to protect the rights of the oppressed Rohingya Muslims in the South East Asian country’s Rakhine state.

But UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that the change was of a routine nature as Ms. Lok-Dessallien, a Canadian national, has already served nearly four years as UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar.

“She is being rotated,” the spokesman said, while dismissing the reports that the decision is connected to her performance, which he said had been consistently appreciated.

BBC, quoting diplomatic sources, cited an internal UN document as saying that the UN team in Myanmar had become glaringly dysfunctional.

The document prepared for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also

said there are strong tensions among different parts of the UN system.

Ms Lok-Dessallien is currently on leave but has been told that her

position is being upgraded to the level of Assistant Secretary-General, BBC said.

Nearly 75,000 people have fled from the Muslim-majority northern part of Rakhine to Bangladesh since Myanmar’s military launched a crackdown there in October 2016, according to a UN report.

The crackdown was launched after deadly attack on the countrys border guards on October 9 left nine policemen dead. The government blamed the Rohingyas for the assault.