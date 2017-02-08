UN condemns deadly suicide attack in Kabul near Supreme Court

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 8 (APP): The United Nations condemned Tuesday’s suicide attack outside the Supreme Court complex in Kabul, and stressed that those behind the deadly bombing must be held to account.

“We express our condolences to the families of the victims and convey our solidarity to the Government and people of Afghanistan,” a statement issued by a UN spokesperson said.

According to the media, at least 20 people were killed and more than 40 were reportedly injured in the suicide bombing, which took place outside the Afghan Supreme Court complex.

“Indiscriminate attacks against civilians, including employees of the judicial institutions, are violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and cannot be justified,” the statement said, adding: “Those behind today’s bombing and other such despicable acts must face justice.”