UNITED NATIONS, Feb 25 (APP):The United Nations plans to scale up its response to hate speech, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday as he warned against a rising tide of xenophobia, including antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred.
“Hate is moving into the mainstream — in liberal democracies and authoritarian systems alike,” Guterres said in a speech opening the UN Human Rights Council’s 40th session in Geneva, according to the text of his speech released at UN headquarters in New York.
UN chief warns against ‘groundswell’ of anti-Muslim hatred
