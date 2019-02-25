UN chief warns against ‘groundswell’ of anti-Muslim hatred

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 25 (APP):The United Nations plans to scale up its response to hate speech, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday as he warned against a rising tide of xenophobia, including antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred.

“Hate is moving into the mainstream — in liberal democracies and authoritarian systems alike,” Guterres said in a speech opening the UN Human Rights Council’s 40th session in Geneva, according to the text of his speech released at UN headquarters in New York.