UN chief warns about dangerously hot climate; spotlights Pakistan’s mega tree-plantation drive

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 01 (APP):Global warming and rising political tensions around the world are dangerous and avoidable, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday, previewing the UN’s upcoming Climate Action Summit, while also making a reference to Pakistan’s massive reforestation campaign.

The UN chief told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York that while there have always been hot summers, this is “not the summer of our youth”, but a climate emergency. Indeed, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) shows that 2019 had the hottest June ever, with records broken from New Delhi to the Arctic Circle.

July is also on course to equal, or surpass the hottest month in recorded history, and 2015 to 2019 are likely to be the five hottest years on record.