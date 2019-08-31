UN chief urges states to end impunity, ratify treaty against enforced disappearances

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 31 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on member states to end impunity and ratify the treaty against enforced disappearance in his message for the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, which was observed on Friday.

“Successful prosecutions of enforced disappearance cases have contributed to uncovering the truth, delivering justice and deterring repetition of this atrocity,” he said, adding it was possible to put an end to this horrific practice.

“We must also step up our efforts to protect human rights defenders, environmental activists, journalists and leaders of social movements. Women are particularly vulnerable.”