UN chief urges people to reconnect with nature on World Environment Day

UNITED NATIONS, June 5 (APP): UN Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres Monday started World Environment Day by

calling on people around the world to connect with nature and

appreciate how it sustains us as well as use less plastic, driveless

and wasteless food.

“This is our environment. It is the keystone of a

sustainable future. Without a healthy environment we cannot end

poverty or build prosperity,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

said in a video message on the Day, which commemorated annually on June 5.

Pointing to land, water oceans, forests, and “the air

that we breathe,” the UN chief reaffirmed that everyone has a role

to play “in protecting our only home,” including using

less plastics, driving less, wasting less food and “teaching each

other to care.”

“On World Environment Day – and every day – let us

reconnect with nature. Let us cherish the planet that protects us,”

Guterres added.

World Environment Day is the largest global day

for positive environmental action, the UN Environment Programme

(UNEP) said, pointing out that thousands of people across

six continents are joining massive clean-ups of beaches and

parks, countries are protecting 1,600 square kilometres of land, and

over 30 iconic landmarks, including the Empire State Building,

‘Christ the Redeemer’ statue in Rio, and Niagara Falls, will light up in green.

The 2017 edition of the Day coincides with the opening

at UN Headquarters in New York of The Ocean Conference,

the first-ever high-level global meeting on conservation and

sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources

for sustainable development. The Governments of Fiji and Sweden have the co-hosting responsibilities of the Conference.

The 2030 Agenda resolves “to ensure the lasting protection

of the planet and its natural resources,” in particular,

the Agenda’s associated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 14 and

15 focus on respectively conserving and sustainably using the

oceans, seas and marine resources and on protecting, restoring

and promoting sustainable use of land ecosystems.

“Our entire modern life, with its skyscrapers and smartphones,

stands on a delicate foundation of natural systems,” UN

Environment chief Erik Solheim said in remarks on the Day.

“Today, these foundations are shaking, undermined by

man-made climate change, deforestation and extinctions. No

amount of advanced technology will save us if we destroy and pollute our natural lifeblood.”

Billions of rural people around the world spend every

working day ‘connected to nature’ and appreciate their dependence

on natural water supplies and how nature support their livelihoods

in the form of fertile soil. They are among the first to

suffer when ecosystems are threatened, whether by pollution,

climate change or over-exploitation.

In line with the theme of the Day, ‘Connecting People

with Nature,’ Irina Bokova, the Director-General of the

UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, invited

everyone to take time out from busy lives and to visit one of

UNESCO’s sites – including Biosphere Reserves, many Global

Geoparks and iconic World Heritage sites – often overlying

key strategic surface or groundwater resources and which bring

together more than 2,000 exceptional sites around the world.

“All of them employ local people and have their doors wide open

to the public, because we know now this is the surest path to

more inclusive and sustainable development, respectful of the

boundaries of the planet,” she said, calling women and

men everywhere “to connect with the nature around them that

gives beauty, meaning and harmony to the lives we lead.”