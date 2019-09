UNITED NATIONS, Sep 15 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, marking the International Day of Democracy, has urged each government to respect its citizens’ right to “meaningful participation” in the political process.

“At heart, democracy is about people,” Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message for Sunday. “It is built on inclusion, equal treatment and participation, and it is a fundamental building block for peace, sustainable development and human rights”.