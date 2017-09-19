UN chief urges global leaders to create a ‘world at peace’

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 9 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Tuesday spotlighted several threats – including the nuclear peril,

climate change, and ongoing conflicts – that must be overcome to create

a better world for all.

“We are a world in pieces. We need to be a world at peace,” Guterres

said, as he presented his annual Report on the work of the Organization ahead of the general debate of the UN General Assembly, in which Heads

of State and Government and other high-level representatives from around

the world discuss key global issues.