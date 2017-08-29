UN chief urges all countries to join treaty against nuclear tests

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 29 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio

Guterres has urged all countries to sign and ratify a global treaty that bans nuclear explosions on the Earth’s surface, in the atmosphere, underwater and underground.

“More than 2,000 nuclear tests have been conducted over the past seven

decades – from the South Pacific to North America, from Central Asia to North Africa. They have harmed some of the world’s most vulnerable

peoples and pristine ecosystems,” the Secretary-General said in his

message for the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

To ensure that no country could conduct another test, he urged

all the countries to sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

To date, 183 countries have signed the CTBT and 166 have ratified

it. For the treaty to enter into force, ratification is required from

eight more of the so-called Annex 2 states. Of these, China, Egypt,

Iran, Israel, and the United States, have yet to ratify it.

North Korea, India and Pakistan are among the 13 countries that

have not signed the CTBT.

“I urge all countries yet to join the CTBT to do so as soon as

possible,” Guterres said. “For almost 20 years, a global norm has

existed against nuclear testing based on voluntarily unilateral

moratoriums. I applaud this restraint, but it is not enough.”

He noted that continued nuclear tests by North Korea demonstrate

that “even the strongest norm is no substitute for a legally-binding prohibition.”

Overnight, North Korea fired a ballistic missile in violation of

Security Council resolutions, Guterres said in a separate statement condemning the event and urging Pyongyang to fully comply with its international obligations.

The comments come on the International Day against Nuclear Tests,

which is observed annually on 29 August, following the declaration of

that day in a resolution unanimously adopted by the UN General Assembly

in 2009.

The resolution called for increasing awareness and education

“about the effects of nuclear weapon test explosions or any other

nuclear explosions and the need for their cessation as one of the

means of achieving the goal of a nuclear-weapon-free world.”

The resolution’s adoption also commemorated the closure of the

Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in Kazakhstan in 1991.