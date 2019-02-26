UN chief urgently appeals to India, Pakistan for restraint following Indian war planes’ violations of LoC

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 26 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued an urgent appeal to India and Pakistan for “maximum restraint” in the wake of the airspace violations by Indian war planes along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, his spokesman said.

“The Secretary-General is closely following the situation,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.