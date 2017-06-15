UN chief trying to promote Pak-Afghan cooperation to fight terrorism

UNITED NATIONS, June 15 (APP) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has

said he was making efforts to promote cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to jointly fight terrorism

“That is important not only for the two countries but for the whole

world,” he told reporters on Wednesday in Kabul where he met with President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah among other activities during a brief trip to Afghanistan, according to the transcript of his press conference issued at UN Headquarters in New York.

Responding to a question about allegations of Pakistani involvement in

terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, the UN chief said, “What I am supposed to do as secretary-general is to use my good offices to promote the cooperation between the two countries for them to be able to fight together the threat of terrorism.”

In this regard, he noted that President Ghani and Pakistan Prime

Minister Muhammed Nawaz Sharif had met in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Guterres said he too had met Prime Minister Sharif in the Kazakh capital

and his objective is to do everything that is possible to facilitate and promote the cooperation of the two countries in addressing together the threat of terrorism.

The UN chief was also asked about a number of countries in the region,

particularly Iran and China, which the questioner said were beginning to support insurgent groups.

Guterres strongly rejected such claims saying, I do not subscribe to

the accusations.

He, however, added that his message to any country that supports

terrorism anywhere in the world is that this is the wrong thing to do and if any country supports terrorism one day in relation to other countries, sooner or later the price paid will be high in relations to terrorism within the country itself.

Since his time as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Guterres has

been paying a solidarity visit to Muslim communities during the holy month of Ramazan, and his visit to Afghanistan was a continuation of his expression of solidarity with them.

Peace is the solution the international community, the

neighbouring countries [and] all those related to the Afghan crisis need to come together and understand that this is a war that has no military solution, he said.

We need to have peace, he added, underscoring that at the same time,

the level of humanitarian assistance to the country had to be increased and conditions needed to be created for Afghanis to be able to live in dignity.