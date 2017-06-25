UNITED NATIONS, June 25 (APP): UN Secretary General Antonio
Guterres has expressed his “deep sorrow” over the tragic incident
in which an overturned oil tanker burst into flames near
Bahawalpur on Sunday, killing a number of people.
In a message on behalf the UN chief, who is on a trip abroad,
his Chef de Cabinet, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, conveyed
to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi
his “deep sorrow and solidarity” over the tragic incident.
In messages to the Pakistani envoy, ambassadors and
senior diplomats from a large number of countries also
expressed condolences and sympathies with the families of the victims.
They offered prayers for the victims, their families and to
the people of Pakistan.
“Just saw the sad images of the tragic fire,” one of the
many messages said. “On this Eid day our prayers and sympathy go
to the families of the victims.”
“It is so sad to learn of this tragic accident,” read
yet another message.
UN chief, top diplomats express sorrow over oil tanker incident near Bahawalpur
