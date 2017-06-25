UN chief, top diplomats express sorrow over oil tanker incident near Bahawalpur

UNITED NATIONS, June 25 (APP): UN Secretary General Antonio

Guterres has expressed his “deep sorrow” over the tragic incident

in which an overturned oil tanker burst into flames near

Bahawalpur on Sunday, killing a number of people.

In a message on behalf the UN chief, who is on a trip abroad,

his Chef de Cabinet, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, conveyed

to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi

his “deep sorrow and solidarity” over the tragic incident.

In messages to the Pakistani envoy, ambassadors and

senior diplomats from a large number of countries also

expressed condolences and sympathies with the families of the victims.

They offered prayers for the victims, their families and to

the people of Pakistan.

“Just saw the sad images of the tragic fire,” one of the

many messages said. “On this Eid day our prayers and sympathy go

to the families of the victims.”

“It is so sad to learn of this tragic accident,” read

yet another message.