UNITED NATIONS, Sep 20 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to raise the Kashmir issue during his discussions with various leaders attending the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, his spokesman said Thursday.

“On Kashmir, the Secretary-General said previously he remains engaged,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York in response to a question about the communication blockade in Indian Occupied Kashmir.