UN chief to provide good-offices for resolving Kashmir if parties ‘mutually agree’: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (APP): UN Secretary-General
Antonio Guterres could only use his good-offices to address
the festering Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan dispute
if both parties agreed to such a course, a UN spokesman said Friday.
“Good offices are available to all parties if they mutually
agree to this, so that the case in this situation as in
every other situation,” Associate Spokesman Farhan Haq said, when
asked in the UN chief intended to use his good offices in view
of the escalating Indo-Pakistan tensions.
But when pointed out that India rejects arbitration for
resolving the decades-old dispute and wants to deal with it
bilaterally, the spokesman said, “The very nature of the good-
offices is that the parties themselves need to be willing to
accept it…”
So far, the U.N. has been saying that Guterres,
the secretary-general, is “closely” following the tensions
between India and Pakistan, and urging the two countries to find
a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue.