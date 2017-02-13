UN chief strongly condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile launch

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 13 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday voiced strong opposition to the latest ballistic missile launch by North Korea, calling on Pyongyang to fully comply with its international obligations to denuclearize.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of another ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 12 February, his spokesperson said in a statement.

The launch is a further troubling violation of Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2321 (2016) which strengthened sanctions against the regime.

The Secretary-General urged the North Korean leadership to return to the path of denuclearization; while appealing to the international community to continue addressing the in a united manner.